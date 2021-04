A car which had not been taxed in well over a year has been seized by Gardaí in County Tipperary.

Officers from Clonmel were on patrol in Fethard yesterday when the mobility app flagged a vehicle for having no tax.

The car was stopped by Gardaí and it emerged that the tax had expired over 450 days ago.

The vehicle was seized under the Road Traffic Act and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice is to follow.