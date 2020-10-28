Tipp mother & baby home survivor unconvinced by legislation

A mother and baby home survivor says he has little faith that any future legislation will provide him with information about his past.

Pat, whose mother is buried in an unmarked grave in Cashel, spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier to outline his disappointment about the ongoing controversy over records gathered during the Commission of Investigation.

The Government passed legislation last week which allows the records to be transferred to Tusla, but campaigners say this doesn’t go far enough and fear they will remain sealed.

Ministers have earmarked the prospect of further legislation to resolve those issues.

Pat was taken from his unmarried mother hours after his birth, and she died by suicide one year later.

He’s not hopeful about such future legislation.

“They’re going to word it in such a way that it suits them – it will not suit us. It will not suit the survivors of the Mother & Baby Homes up and down this country.”

“I’m still left then wondering where Mam is – where Mam is buried.”

“I drive past the graveyard in Cashel and I say ‘Well Mam’ and when I’m passing back I say ‘Goodnight’. All I want to know is where Mam is.”