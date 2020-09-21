Tipp man jailed for fraud

A Tipperary man has been jailed for 18 months for pretending to be a pilot in order to get a bank loan.

The court heard the accused committed a number of fraud offences to enjoy the high life.

The court heard the accused in this case, David Nevin of Quay Road in Terryglass has a ‘Walter Mitty’ type personality.

The 46 year old pretended to be a pilot with Etihad Airways to secure a bank loan of over €40,000.

Detective Garda Mark O’Riordan told the court the accused provided a false bank statement to secure the bank loan claiming he was earning €8,000 a month working for the airline.

He also provided false details to secure a loan for a 181 Audi and to try and get a credit card.

Nevin pleaded guilty to deception, attempted deception, use of a false instrument and creation of a false instrument.

In sentencing, Judge Elma Sheehan said the accused had been living an aspirational life style – and committed the offences not out of dire necessity but so he could enjoy the high life.

She said a custodial sentence was inevitable and jailed him for 2 years with the final 6 months suspended.