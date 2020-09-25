Tipp included in investigation into illegal set top boxes

Investigations by Gardaí in a number of locations including Tipperary has resulted in 4,000 illegal set top boxes being seized following three separate searches in the midlands and Dublin.

It’s part of an international operation targeting intellectual property rights infringement.

In Ireland it focused on the online sale and advertising, including through social media, of illicit television products.

Gardaí conducted 14 individual investigations relating to sale of counterfeit and copyrighted goods during the course of the operation – these were undertaken in Tipperary, Waterford, Dublin, Mayo and Laois.