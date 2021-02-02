Tipp house party broken up by Gardaí

Gardaí say they intervened in house parties across the country over the weekend, including in Tipperary.

The Gardaí have released details of its attempts to maintain public compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

Officers say they issued in excess of 150 fines for either organising or attending a house party over the weekend.

This included parties in Tipperary, as well as many other counties including Limerick, Cork, Kilkenny, and Galway – some of which involved up to 30 people.

They also say that in excess of 2,100 fines have been issued for travel without a reasonable excuse.

While 280 people received fines of €100 euro at Dublin Airport for non-essential travel outside of the state.

However from yesterday that fine limit has increased to €500 for travelling outside of the country without an essential reason.

They also say that investigations are continuing into potential breaches at funerals and weddings, where capacity restrictions may have been broken.