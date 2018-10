Gardaí will be out in force on the roads of the Premier County during “National Slow Down Day” later this week.

It takes place from 7am next Friday until 7 on Saturday morning.

They will be targeting speeding, the use of mobile phones and the wearing of seat belts as part of the 24 hour campaign.

However Superintendent Willie Leahy of the Clonmel District says their clampdown on motoring offences isn’t confined to “National Slow Down Day”.