Tipp businesses targeted by scammers

Three Tipperary businesses have been the victims of financial fraud in the last seven weeks.

The news follows a recent survey that showed over a third of Irish SME’s had been targeted by scammers in the last year, with one in 18 of those proving to be successful.

The scams involve sophisticated emails, usually posing as members of Revenue or representatives of banks, aimed at gaining access to bank details.

Funds are then stolen from the account and transferred to an Irish account, before being transferred offshore.

Inspector James White is with Clonmel Gardai, if a business has fallen victim to a scam, he insists that time is of the essence in retrieving the funds.