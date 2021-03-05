Tipp assault victim critical of sentence handed down to attacker

A Tipperary man who was the victim of a vicious and unprovoked attack has hit out at what he describes as the lenient sentence handed down to his attacker.

47 year old Seamus Troy was left with serious physical injuries and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the attack, which occurred in May of last year.

Mr Troy, who won All-Ireland minor and under-21 hurling medals with his native Tipperary in 1989 and 1991, had travelled for an appointment at Cork University Hospital.

While waiting to catch a train home, he was approached by 26-year-old Adam Sheahan from Mallow who first asked him for money before launching a completely unprovoked attack.

Sheahan last month pled guilty to the attack and was jailed for five years.

But Seamus Troy has hit out at what he feels is the leniency of the sentence, given his attackers history.

Sheehan had 20 previous convictions and there was a warrant out for him at the time of the attack.

Seamus told Fran on Tipp Today earlier how the attack has affected him.

“I’ve been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. I never had to wear glasses before but now I do over it.”

“I don’t leave home at all – I’m not able to go out because of this.”

He is now calling on the DPP to revisit the case, with a view to appealing the sentence handed down.