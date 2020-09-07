Thieves target unlocked cars in Cahir area

Local Gardaí are appealing to motorists to lock their cars after a spate of thefts over the weekend.

Gardaí in Cahir say that items such as cash, electronics and sunglasses were taken from five separate cars in the town, all of which were unlocked.

No arrests have so far been made in these investigations, and Gardaí are asking people to “park smart” by locking their vehicle and keeping valuables out of sight.

Tipperary Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt Tom O’Dwyer, says these incidents are happening at all times of the day:

“In all the incidents the cars had been left unlocked so our appeal would be if you are leaving your car – even if it’s only for a moment going onto a shop – be sure to lock the vehicle.”

“We’re finding more and more that people are not locking their car if leaving it for a short space of time so it becomes very easy for the criminal to. They don’t even have to break a window – they just try the doors.”