Thieves target catalytic converters in Tipp housing estates

Gardaí are appealing for information following a spate of catalytic converter thefts in Tipperary.

Seven thefts and two attempted thefts from cars were reported to Gardaí in the county yesterday alone.

Five catalytic converter thefts took place in the Carrick-on-Suir and Fethard areas in recent weeks.

This sort of theft has become a greater issue recently, with the cars’ converters containing precious metals which are of value when sold on.

The first theft occurred between the 28th of February and yesterday in Fethard at St Patricks Place – a green Toyota Yaris had the catalytic convertor removed from it.

There were three thefts of catalytic converters stolen from cars in Carrick-on-Suir:

– Between the 2nd and the 4th of February in the Ard Mhuire area from a silver Toyota Yaris.

– Parkview area – from a blue Toyota Yaris

– In the Ashpark area of Carrick On Suir where the catalytic converter was stolen from a white Mitsubishi Lancer

– On March 4th between 1 and 1.15pm at Collins Park, Carrick on Suir, a catalytic converter was stolen from a silver Toyota Yaris. There were three young males seen in the vicinity of this car at the time.

Meanwhile two thefts from open vehicles were reported in Roscrea yesterday.

Gardaí say the vehicles were in the Haven estate and loose change was taken.

There were two further cars rummaged through in the same estate but no property stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to listeners to lock up their cars and keep houses secure.