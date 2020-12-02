Thieves disturbed during break-in to property in Clonmel

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a shed in a housing estate in Clonmel overnight.

The incident happened around midnight in Elm Park.

A set of golf clubs and two bicycles had been removed from sheds at the property when the culprit was disturbed.

They fled the scene leaving behind the golf clubs and one of the bikes.

Gardaí are trying to find the second bike which is said to be a black men’s mountain bike with blue writing and no mudguards.

Any information can be given to Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.