Theft from parked cars continues in Clonmel

The problem of break-ins to vehicles in the Clonmel area is being highlighted once again.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance following a number of reported thefts from vehicles which occurred in the town this week.

All of the incidents happened during the hours of darkness in the Highfield estate, Ard Aoibhean estate and the Roaring Springs Road areas of Clonmel.

Gardaí are appealing for any witness who may have observed a male acting suspiciously in those areas to please make contact on (052) 617 7640.

Officers are also reminding people to lock their vehicles when parked.