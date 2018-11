There’s been a broad welcome to the news that Templemore Garda station is to remain open at night.

Concerns were raised last week that the station may close after 7pm, prompting local outcry.

The closure was said to be down to under-staffing at Templemore station and cutbacks to overtime.

This meant that the five units in place could only operate from half seven in the morning to seven in the evening.

However, local Cllr Eddie Moran says the station is now to remain open 24 hours…