The lack of Garda personnel in Templemore is being highlighted in the wake of a brawl in the town earlier this week.

Many videos have appeared on social media of the fight involving members of the Traveller community on the Square in the town.

A number of arrests have been made since with some of those appearing in court.

Local Councillor Eddie Moran condemned the public violence on Tipp Today earlier

He says that the issue highlights the lack of Gardai available to the district.