Teenager in court following Carrick on Suir robbery

A juvenile has appeared in court on a number of charges relating to offences in the Carrick on Suir area.

They include the attempted armed robbery of the Primo Service Station on Johns Street in Carrick on Suir on Wednesday morning last.

The 17 year old from Carrick is also accused of a burglary at the Tennis Club off New Street in the town as well as a break-in to a private house.

He appeared before Youghal District Court today where he was also charged with theft from a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

He was released on bail to appear before Carrick on Suir District Court on July 19th next.