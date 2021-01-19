Teenager charged with Nenagh burglary and theft offences

A man is due in court today in connection with an incident in Nenagh yesterday.

Shortly before 2.30 yesterday afternoon Gardaí received a report that a man had entered the staff area and had stolen the tip jar from a restaurant in Summerhill, Nenagh.

A description of the suspect was circulated to all Gardaí on duty in the area and a man in his late teens was arrested by Detective Gardaí at 5pm.

He was brought to Nenagh Garda where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí later received a report from a clothes shop on Mitchell Street that a jacket had been stolen.

The man who had been arrested was found in possession of this jacket.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court.