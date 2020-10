A teenager has been remanded in custody following a drugs seizure in Roscrea yesterday.

Two houses were searched yesterday morning and in the first, €2,500 worth of cannabis herb was seized, along with a weighing scales and cash.

No arrests were made there.

During the second search, €1,000 of suspected cocaine and €100 of cannabis herb was found and a boy in his mid-teens was arrested.

He appeared before Nenagh District Court this morning.