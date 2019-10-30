Teen due in court following Carrick on Suir burglary

A teenager has been arrested in connection with an incident in Carrick on Suir earlier this week.

Gardaí were alerted to a burglary and break-in to a car on Bank Holiday Monday morning.

Following a preliminary investigation by detectives and uniformed Gardaí from the Clonmel District a man in his late teens was arrested yesterday and found to be in possession of a knife.

He was detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The teenager has been charged in relation to a burglary from a house in Pearse Square, theft from a car and possession of an offensive weapon.

The local man is due to appear in court today.