TD Michael Lowry awarded Moriarty Tribunal legal costs

Tipperary Independent Deputy Michael Lowry has been awarded his legal costs for the Moriarty Tribunal.

The ruling issued by the Court of Appeal this morning, determined that the Tribunal should foot the bill for 80 % of the legal costs of both themselves and the Tipperary Independent Deputy.

Last week the Court of Appeal found there was what it described as an “absence of transparency in how a decision was reached on Mr Lowry’s costs adding the Tipperary TD was not given an opportunity to address this.

The court also ruled the Moriarty Tribunal’s decision on costs contained a judgement of moral quality” and was a “quasi penalty or sanction” – something the court say wasn’t open to a tribunal.

Speaking on today’s decision to award costs, Michael Lowry said it was an extraordinary turn around in his favour.