Tax evasion charges against Tipp TD Michael Lowry struck out

Charges of tax evasion against Tipperary TD Michael Lowry have been struck out.

The Independent TD is on trial accused of making an incorrect tax return for the 2002 tax year and three counts of consenting to or conniving with his company Garuda Ltd to make incorrect returns or provide incorrect information.

He denies the charges along with three similar counts in relation to the company’s tax affairs and one charge of failing to keep a proper set of accounts between August 2002 and August 2007

Today at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court the charges concerning tax evasion have been struck out on the order of Judge Martin Nolan.

The jury also heard that both Revenue and the court accept that Deputy Lowry has no liability in regards to the over 1 million euro that the Commissioners had previously argued that the deputy owned.

The trial on the remaining charges continue.