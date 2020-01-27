Supt Leahy: Community policing still a key role for the force

The head of Garda operations in the Clonmel district has defended the decision to dissolve the Community Policing Unit in the area.

As revealed on Tipp FM News last Friday the five members attached to the unit are being returned to their regular units.

Supt Willie Leahy says he is duty bound to make the most of the numbers available to him.

However, he says community policing will still be a key part of every Garda’s work



His comments come as two new Sergeants are being allocated to the Clonmel District.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Supt Leahy said he can’t police in isolation.