Spate of thefts from supermarkets in North Tipp

Gardaí are looking for those involved in four separate incidents in Roscrea, as well as one in Nenagh between July 24th and August 7th.

They say that large amounts of high-end liquor was taken from large supermarkets in both towns in these incidents, which they believe are linked.

As part of the investigation, Gardaí in the Nenagh area arrested a man on Tuesday who was searched after acting suspiciously.

The man was subsequently charged in connection with the investigation and appeared at a special sitting of Limerick District Court on Wednesday.

He was then remanded in custody to appear in court again next Tuesday (August 25th).

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing into the incident.