Spate of overnight burglaries in Clonmel

Gardaí in Clonmel are investigating a series of burglaries in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were alerted to an alarm call by a security company after 3am where the emergency exit of a business premises on the Davis Road was forced open.

They were alerted to a second alarm call by a security company after 4am where the door of a business premises in Powerstown were tampered with and entry gained. Again nothing appears to have been stolen.

Between midnight and 6am this morning a third premises at Kickham Barracks had the doors forced and the property entered.

Nothing was reported as stolen in any of the break-ins

Any information can be given to Clonmel Gardaí on 052-6177640 or to the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111