Spate of burglaries in South Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries which occurred in the Clonmel and Carrick on Suir area’s last evening.

Officers in Clonmel are appealing for the public’s help following three burglaries in the District.

A house in the Ballybeg, Lisronagh area was ransacked before the intruders were disturbed at around 6.45pm. Four men left the scene in a car – nothing was taken in the break-in.

At 8.15 last night there was a burglary at a house in South Lodge, Carrick on Suir. Again the culprits were disturbed – they fled in a black saloon car.

A quantity of cash was taken during a burglary at a house in Cooloran, Ballypatrick sometime between 6.20 and 9.20 last night. Again the thieves ransacked the house.

Investigating Gardaí believe the three incidents are linked and are asking anyone with information to contact them on 052 6177640.