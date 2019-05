Homes and businesses in Dublin and Laois have been searched by the Criminal Assets Bureau this morning.

40,000 euro has been frozen in a bank account, and documents, phones, and devices have been seized.

CAB is also investigating the beneficial ownership of a home in South Tipperary and another home in North Cork.

The operation is described as a significant development in an on-going operation targeting an organised crime gang involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs.