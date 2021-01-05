Significant reduction in property crime across Tipperary

The number of burglaries in Tipperary last year dropped by 30 percent.

It’s one of many headline crime figures released by Tipperary Chief Superintendent Derek Smart, and is likely to be a symptom of increased remote working at home.

Property crime in general showed a significant decrease in the county, but speeding offences on the roads of Tipperary increased by 80 percent.

Chief Superintendent Smart has explained some of the key figures for 2020.

“Property crime across Tipperary was reduced by 13% over the past 12 months.”

“Property crime is made up of burglary and thefts – burglaries are actually down by 30%. We had 275 burglaries in 2020 compared to 395 in 2019. That drop is right across the five Garda Districts in Tipperary.”