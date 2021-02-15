Significant drug seizure in North Tipperary

Three men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of over €30,000 worth of cannabis herb and cocaine in Roscrea.

The searches were carried out on Saturday by the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit, as well as Gardaí from Roscrea, Nenagh and Templemore.

The first search began at around 4pm on Saturday, when €20,000 worth of cannabis herb and €3,000 worth of cocaine was seized in an unspecified area of the town.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and have both since been charged to appear before Limerick District Court today.

In a follow-up search on Saturday evening at a nearby residence, Gardaí discovered a grow-house including a number of cannabis herb plants, worth €9,800, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

A 45-year-old man was arrested following the second search, and he remains in Garda custody.