Gardai have made another arrest as part of their investigation into an aggravated burglary in North Tipperary last October.

An elderly man was attacked during a robbery from his home in Borrisokane on the afternoon of Friday October 12th.

A man in his 20s was arrested a few days later in West Dublin.

Over 100 lines of inquiry are being followed and around 50 statements have been taken.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll says there’s been another breakthrough in the investigation.