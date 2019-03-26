Searches carried out in connection with New Inn assault

Gardaí have carried out a number of searches today in connection with last Sunday night’s assault in New Inn.

Two men have been hospitalised – one of them with serious injuries.

The searches were conducted at at least two sites in the Clonmel area this morning.

No arrests have been made as yet in relation to the incident which happened at a pub in the village of New Inn on Sunday night.

A number of items were seized during the course of this mornings searches.

Two men aged in their 20’s and 30’s received head injuries during the assault on Sunday night – they were taken to South Tipp General Hospital with one of them since transferred to Cork.

Gardaí in Cahir have repeated their appeal for information and in particular anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident which spilled onto the street in New Inn.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted on 052 7445630 or you can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.