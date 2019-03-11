Rural Mid-Tipp community comes together to tackle crime

A local community near Thurles has taken steps to tackle the increase in rural crime.

Residents of Rahealty have taken matters into their own hands and installed a CCTV system following a local fundraising campaign.

They decided to act after a houses, businesses and farms were hit repeatedly by burglars in recent years.

Chairman of the Rahealty Community Committee Councillor David Doran told Trudy Waters on Tipp Today about the scheme.

Some locals had expressed concerns about how the CCTV system in Rahealty would be monitored.

However David Doran says strict guidelines are in place for this.