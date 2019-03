The jury in the trial of a Tipperary man accused of murdering a pensioner is due to begins its deliberations today.

Ross Outram of Ferrylands, Waterford Road, Clonmel denies the charge.

He is accused of the murder of 90 year old farmer Paddy Lyons at his home in Ballysaggart in West Waterford two years ago.

The 28 year old told Gardaí he fought back at the elderly man hit him with a walking stick and a shovel.