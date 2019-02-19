Ross Outram murder trial continues

A murder trial has heard a 90 year old retired farmer trusted everyone and was in great form before he died.

28 year old Ross Outram of Ferryland, Waterford road, Clonmel in Co Tipperary denies murdering Paddy Lyons in Lismore, Waterford two years ago.

The jury has already heard the body of 90 year old Paddy Lyons was found badly beaten at his home in Waterford.

He lived alone but received some home help – with his dinner and chopping wood – from a woman called Mary Fennessy.

She told the jury he was very lively for his age but didn’t have the use of one of his hands since birth.

On the 24th of February 2017 she called into Paddy Lyons like she did every day and said he was in great form.

She said he trusted everyone and the procedure was to take his key out of the jam jar and put it under a stone.

She said she would always lock the gate when she was leaving.

The jurors also heard from the woman who found Mr Lyon’s body when she called to his home the following day to sell him clothes.

Kathleen Kiely said she called out ‘Paddy’ – but when he didn’t answer, she opened the door and stepped in.

She said he was sitting in an armchair in the kitchen and looked very swollen.

She called out to him three times but he didn’t respond.