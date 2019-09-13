Roscrea Gardaí out in force

Uniformed and armed Gardaí have been out in force in the Roscrea area as part of Operation Thor this week.

Meanwhile as part of their Operation Overwatch strategy, Gardaí, assisted by the divisional drugs unit, carried out searches this week.

A number of detections of cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and contraband were made.

While in the Borrisokane area shopkeepers assisted Gardaí in the arrest of a number of individuals, following 6 thefts from shops in the area recently.

Inspector Ailish Myles has also appealed to people to remove the risk of opportunistic crime, particularly from parked cars…