Revenue seize illegal cigarettes and a car in Tipperary town

5,800 unstamped cigarettes and a car were seized by revenue officers in a search of a house in Tipperary town yesterday afternoon.

The illegal cigarettes, originated in Poland and have a retail value of approximately 3,400 euro, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €2,700.

A man in his mid forties was interviewed and a file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.

This intelligence led operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy.