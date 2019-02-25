Retired Ardfinnan born surgeon to be sentenced

Retired surgeon Michael Shine will be sentenced this afternoon for groping young boys.

The 86 year old with an address in Ballsbridge, Dublin was convicted earlier this month of indecently assaulting seven boys over the course of 30 years.

The abuse happened at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and two private clinics in the town between 1971 and 1992.

During this trial, seven men gave evidence of how Michael Shine groped and inappropriately touched them during medical exams when they were young boys.

The 86 year old denied the charges and told the trial he has no memory whatsoever of treating any of the boys.

One of his victims told the court he hadn’t had a proper night’s sleep for 45 years until the jury’s guilty verdicts came back.

Shine’s barrister asked for him not to receive a custodial sentence citing his age and deteriorating health.

The Judge will hand down his sentence this afternoon.