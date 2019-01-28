Renewed appeal for witnesses to Clonmel assault

Gardaí in Clonmel have reissued an appeal for witnesses to an incident in the town last week.

A woman walking in the Gashouse Bridge area of the town last Monday evening was assaulted and some property taken from her.

The victim was hospitalised as a result of the attack.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Superintendent Willie Leahy said they are particularly anxious to speak to another woman who was in the area at the time of the assault.



Meanwhile, Gardai investigating a robbery in Thurles have made two arrests.

A shop was broken in to on Parnell Street shortly after 7 o’clock yesterday evening.

Two males aged 15 and 17 were detained by Gardai shortly afterwards and are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.