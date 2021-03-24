Renewed appeal in relation to Nenagh crime

Gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for witnesses to incidents of criminal damage to two cars in a housing estate.

Tires were slashed on two vehicles at Bulfin Crescent on March 15th, and anybody with information is urged to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450.

Gardaí are also reissuing an appeal for people to lock their vehicles with thefts being reported across the county.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly has these details on the incident in Nenagh.

“We’re appealing for witnesses and assistance in respect of an investigation into the criminal damage in the Bulfin Crescent estate. That happened in the early hours of the 15th of this month where two cars had their tyres slashed. The damage was only noticed by the injured party when they got up to go to work the next morning.”