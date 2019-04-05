Renewed appeal for information on Clonmel incidents

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to two serious incidents in Clonmel earlier this week.

Meanwhile a man who was arrested in connection with an assault and an attempted abduction is still being questioned.

The first incident happened just after 9 o’clock on Wednesday night last when a man was assaulted in the Wilderness Grove estate in Clonmel.

A short time later there was an attempt to abduct a woman as she walked on the Western Road in the town.

Superintendent Willie Leahy made an appeal for witnesses on Tipp FM yesterday following which the breakthrough was made.

He says at this stage there is nothing to link the two incidents.

Garda investigations are continuing into the assault and attempted abduction.

Superintendent Leahy is appealing for anyone who may have information to contact Clonmel Garda station.