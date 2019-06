A Tipperary Mother & Baby Home survivor says the religious institutions have to face up to the cost of their wrongdoing.

An interim report published earlier this year into Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea showed 1,000 deaths there and not the 209 which had been officially recorded.

Teresa Collins is part of the Sean Ross Commemorative Committee.

She says the Sacred Heart order which ran the abbey have been trying to hide the scandal for too long.