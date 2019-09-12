Rate of burglaries in Tipperary below the national average

A study by home monitoring system PhoneWatch shows almost 250,000 burglaries were recorded in Ireland between January 2009 and December 2018.

5,816 of these were carried out in County Tipperary.

This is the equivalent to 1 in every 11 properties in the Premier compared with a national average of 1 in every 7.

41% of burglaries between 2009 and 2018 were at addresses in Dublin with 1 in 5 properties in the capital targeted.

Kerry had the lowest burglary levels with just 1 in every 19 properties burgled.

However there has been a major decrease in recent years – Managing Director of PhoneWatch Eoin Dunne says this is down in part to Gardaí targeting criminal gangs.