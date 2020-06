The Chairperson of Tusla says the state has let down the victims of James O’Reilly.

The 75-year-old of Killeens, Ballynonty, Thurles was jailed for 20 years on Monday for the repeated abuse of his younger sister and seven daughters.

Pat Rabbitte says a review of the case is required as it’s a very serious case saying on the face of it the state left those women down.