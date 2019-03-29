Quirke trial hears evidence from Mary Lowry’s brother

Mary Lowry’s brother has told Patrick Quirke’s murder trial that the accused was “angry” when he spoke about Bobby Ryan to him.

Mr. Quirke from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary denies murdering the local DJ on a date between June 3 2011 and April 30th 2013.

Yesterday, Mary Lowry’s brother Eddie said he became aware of her relationship with Bobby Ryan in 2010 and said they seemed happy together.

He also told the jury about a conversation he had with Patrick Quirke, who had an affair with his sister shortly after her husband died.

It took place while she was seeing Bobby and he said he wasn’t happy about her being involved with the local DJ and asked him to talk sense into her.

Today, he told the jurors Mr. Quirke was “angry” when talking about Bobby and how he was involved in music and would be out late.

Under cross-examination, he also said Mary was “panicking” when she rang him after Bobby’s body was found in a tank on her farm in 2013.

He also told defence barrister Bernard Condon that she repeatedly denied having an affair with the accused when he asked her if something was going on.

Mr. Quirke was the one who found Bobby’s body twenty two months after he went missing. He denies his murder.