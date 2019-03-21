Quirke murder trial hears of Google search history

Patrick Quirke’s murder trial has heard a number of Google searches relating to body decomposition were carried out on his computer.

Mr. Quirke from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary is accused of murdering his ex-lover’s boyfriend sometime between June 3 2011 and April 30th 2013.

The 50-year-old farmer was the one who found Bobby Ryan’s body in a tank on his ex’s farm almost two years after he went missing.

After a number of days of legal argument, the jurors returned today to hear details of the forensic search carried out on Mr. Quirke’s computer.

They heard the words RATE OF HUMAN DECOMPOSITION and HUMAN BODY DECOMPOSITION TIMELINE were used in a number of Google searches.