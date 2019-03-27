Quirke murder trial hears from expert who examined bones found

Patrick Quirke’s murder trial has heard from an expert who was asked to examine bones found in the pit where Bobby Ryan’s body was discovered.

Mr. Quirke from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary denies murdering his ex lover’s boyfriend on a date between June 3 2011 and April 30th 2013.

Patrick Quirke was the one who discovered Bobby Ryan’s body in a tank beside a milking parlour on Mary Lowry’s farm at Fawnagown, Co. Tipperary on Apr 30th 2013 – almost two years after the local DJ went missing.

Dr. René Gabert told the jury today that he was asked to examine some bones and bone fragments recovered from the pit.

At Dublin City Mortuary two days after the trial opened before the jury, he said he was handed two containers containing human and non-human bones.

He said he found a total of nine fully developed and completely skeletonised human bones. He said he couldn’t see any physical injuries on them.

He concluded the person could have died at least a year or two before the remains were found but said it could well be longer.

Under cross-examination, he said he wasn’t asked to attend the scene following the discovery and would have made himself available if he was.