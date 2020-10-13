Quirke murder appeal underway

An appeal against the conviction of Tipp man Patrick Quirke for the murder of Bobby Ryan is underway in Dublin.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore near Tipp Town was jailed for life last year after being found guilty of murdering the DJ known as ‘Mr Moonlight’.

Mr Ryan’s body was found in an underground run-off tank at Mary Lowry’s farm in April 2013, and it was the prosecution’s case that Mr Quirke killed his love rival to rekindle a relationship with Ms Lowry.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney outlined to Tipp Today earlier the likely scale of this appeal’s work.

“I know a transcript was prepared ahead of today’s hearing – a transcript from a 13 week trial and that runs to 5,500 pages.”

“There are 100 pages of submissions that judges of the Court of Appeal will have to consider.”

“It was initially set down for four days but I understand some cooperation between both sides in the background has shortened that to three days.”