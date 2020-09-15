Quirke murder appeal to be heard next month

The Court of Appeal has heard Tipperary man Patrick Quirke’s murder appeal could take three to four days.

The farmer from Breanshamore near Tipp Town is serving a life sentence after being convicted of the murder of his love rival Bobby Ryan, who went missing in June 2011.

The prosecution claimed he murdered Mr Ryan before hiding his body in an underground tank on his ex-lover’s farm.

The 51 year old is appealing his murder conviction, with the case due to be mentioned next week, before a full hearing in October.