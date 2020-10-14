Quirke claims prejudice in Garda interviews

Patrick Quirke’s legal team say he was made out to be a ‘bad man who did bad things’ in garda interviews.

The second day of his appeal for the conviction of the murder of Bobby Ryan is underway.

Patrick Quirke from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Bobby Ryan which he is appealing.

It was the prosecution’s case that he killed Bobby Ryan to get back with Bobby’s partner, Mary Lowry, a woman with whom Quirke cheated on his wife with.

Mr Quirke’s legal team is arguing today there was repeated prejudice in garda interviews with him over the alleged harassment of Mary Lowry.

Patrick Quirke’s barrister said Mary Lowry was made out as a party wronged and Patrick Quirke as the wrongdoer.

A repeated impression was given – that Patrick Quirke was a bad person who did bad things – he said.

He added these harassment interviews were used in a murder trial and did nothing to advance the prosecution’s case – but just added prejudice to Patrick Quirke.

They also took issue with a garda question that Patrick Quirke had cash and sex on demand from Mary Lowry – saying this was a potent and emotive comment that the tabloids ran with in their headlines.