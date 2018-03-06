Questioning continues in child abuse investigation

Gardai in Munster are continuing to question 11 people in connection with a suspected paedophile ring.

The 6 women and 5 men were arrested yesterday in Tipperary, Limerick and Kerry as part of an investigation that has been underway for nearly a year.

Concerns about potential neglect and abuse of the children – who are all under 13 – were first reported to Tusla last spring.

It’s understood that the alleged victims and suspects are all part of an extended family.

Limerick Leader reporter David Hurley has more details: