Public warned of Covid vaccine scam in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary are assuring the public that the Covid-19 vaccine is free and the HSE does not contact people seeking payment for the jab.

Scams have been reported in the county where fraudsters pretending to be HSE officials are calling or texting people seeking personal information to set up a vaccination appointment.

People in the current priority groups, such as those over 80 or with underlying conditions, will be contacted directly by their GP when an appointment is being scheduled.

Inspector James White is asking the public to apply common sense to such frauds, and to contact the Gardaí if they have been targeted.

“You just think of the Linda Martin song that won the Eurovision – Why Me?”

“You get this message – and we’re all aware at the moment that the cohort that’s being prioritised are the 80 to 85 age group and also people who have a chronic underlying health condition – you’re there in your 50s or 60s and get this message. Just stop for a moment and think why am I getting this message? I don’t fall into either of those cohorts.”