Three men appear in court in relation to Borrisokane attempted burglary

Three men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with attempted burglary at a Borrisokane pub.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were before Thurles District Court earlier today and will reappear in connection with the incident at Nenagh District Court this Friday.

Gardai are investigating the incident which occurred at a pub on Main Street, Borrisokane in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The three men were arrested shortly afterwards thanks to assistance from the public.

Inspector Ailish Myles is grateful to locals for their help with the investigation.